Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Position Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 195,664 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Danaher were worth $62,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Danaher by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Danaher by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

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About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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