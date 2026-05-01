Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires 300,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149,597 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.27% of Blue Owl Capital worth $61,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 213,158 shares of the company's stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,202 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1,416.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 44,359 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,966 shares of the company's stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $9.74 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is 900.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Blue Owl Capital

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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