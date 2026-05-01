Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires 40,021 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,119 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Mastercard were worth $214,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $504.06 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $506.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $449.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $659.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue with strong cross‑border volume and value‑added services, showing durable revenue growth and high margins; conference call/press materials are available for details. Read More.

Q1 beat on EPS and revenue with strong cross‑border volume and value‑added services, showing durable revenue growth and high margins; conference call/press materials are available for details. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company is pushing into “agentic commerce” and AI‑driven payments (Agent Pay, Insight Tokens), positioning Mastercard to capture payments from autonomous software and new commerce flows. Read More.

Company is pushing into “agentic commerce” and AI‑driven payments (Agent Pay, Insight Tokens), positioning Mastercard to capture payments from autonomous software and new commerce flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships broaden product ecosystem — Wizard integrates Mastercard Agent Pay via Stripe, and Mastercard is expanding AI agent and crypto payment rails (extensions with OpenClaw/Lobster.cash, KuCoin tie‑ups), which could open new revenue streams. Read More.

New partnerships broaden product ecosystem — Wizard integrates Mastercard Agent Pay via Stripe, and Mastercard is expanding AI agent and crypto payment rails (extensions with OpenClaw/Lobster.cash, KuCoin tie‑ups), which could open new revenue streams. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and buybacks: BMO initiated with an Outperform and $605 target; Mastercard remains a large share‑buyback name — both are supportive for long‑term EPS per share. Read More.

Analyst support and buybacks: BMO initiated with an Outperform and $605 target; Mastercard remains a large share‑buyback name — both are supportive for long‑term EPS per share. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Small upward revisions to FY estimates from analysts (Erste) reinforce consensus that earnings should keep growing into FY2027. Read More.

Small upward revisions to FY estimates from analysts (Erste) reinforce consensus that earnings should keep growing into FY2027. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric analysis and analyst commentary compare the quarter to Street expectations and last year — useful for modeling but not headline‑moving by itself. Read More.

Deeper metric analysis and analyst commentary compare the quarter to Street expectations and last year — useful for modeling but not headline‑moving by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Context from peers (Visa) shows payments volumes and cross‑border trends are industry‑wide drivers; keep an eye on sector data and macro (travel/inflation) that influence volumes. Read More.

Context from peers (Visa) shows payments volumes and cross‑border trends are industry‑wide drivers; keep an eye on sector data and macro (travel/inflation) that influence volumes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the stock is down today — headlines and some analysts point to near‑term worries (travel headwinds, rising costs, and profit‑taking after a strong run) that can pressure the share price even with solid fundamentals. Read More.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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