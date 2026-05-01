Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires New Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,790 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

More Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Synchrony expanded its co‑brand partnership with Lowe’s to become the issuer of a MyLowe’s Pro Rewards American Express® Card — the new card works anywhere AmEx is accepted, potentially increasing Pro customer purchasing power, rewards stickiness and share of wallet for professional customers. Article Title

Synchrony expanded its co‑brand partnership with Lowe’s to become the issuer of a MyLowe’s Pro Rewards American Express® Card — the new card works anywhere AmEx is accepted, potentially increasing Pro customer purchasing power, rewards stickiness and share of wallet for professional customers. Positive Sentiment: An industry dividend roundup expects Lowe’s to be among companies likely to raise dividends in May 2026 — if realized, a dividend hike would be a direct positive for income-focused investors and could support the stock. Article Title

An industry dividend roundup expects Lowe’s to be among companies likely to raise dividends in May 2026 — if realized, a dividend hike would be a direct positive for income-focused investors and could support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating but nudged Lowe’s price target to $250 from $245 — the raise is modest support for the thesis but the unchanged rating tempers the near‑term impact. Article Title

Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating but nudged Lowe’s price target to $250 from $245 — the raise is modest support for the thesis but the unchanged rating tempers the near‑term impact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces questioning whether Lowe’s is “fairly priced” highlight mixed short- and medium‑term returns and keep investor focus on valuation vs. growth tradeoffs rather than presenting new fundamental news. Article Title

Coverage pieces questioning whether Lowe’s is “fairly priced” highlight mixed short- and medium‑term returns and keep investor focus on valuation vs. growth tradeoffs rather than presenting new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted a sharper short‑term decline (reports of a ~2.8% drop in the prior session), underscoring momentum volatility that can amplify selling pressure even with constructive company news. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $239.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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