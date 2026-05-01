Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,883 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for approximately 1.7% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.70% of TransUnion worth $117,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,799.60. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 1,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $158,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,400. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,619. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 results showed revenue growth (~+13.7% YoY) and an EPS beat, with management setting Q2 guidance in line with expectations — supports earnings momentum and the company’s recurring‑revenue profile. Earnings Highlights

Q1 2026 results showed revenue growth (~+13.7% YoY) and an EPS beat, with management setting Q2 guidance in line with expectations — supports earnings momentum and the company’s recurring‑revenue profile. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a "Buy" rating with a $95 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction in TRU’s organic growth and strategic M&A. Needham Reaffirmation

Needham reaffirmed a "Buy" rating with a $95 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction in TRU’s organic growth and strategic M&A. Neutral Sentiment: TransUnion published its Q1 2026 Credit Industry Insights Report showing a K‑shaped split in U.S. consumer credit (super‑prime expanding while non‑prime shows rising debt‑to‑income and delinquencies). This both validates demand for TransUnion’s analytics and flags macro risks that lenders monitor. CIIR Release

TransUnion published its Q1 2026 Credit Industry Insights Report showing a K‑shaped split in U.S. consumer credit (super‑prime expanding while non‑prime shows rising debt‑to‑income and delinquencies). This both validates demand for TransUnion’s analytics and flags macro risks that lenders monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Press summaries and analyst commentary (Globe and Mail / other outlets) are discussing broader financial‑services implications of TRU data — a visibility boost for its products but not an immediate earnings driver. Analyst Insights

Press summaries and analyst commentary (Globe and Mail / other outlets) are discussing broader financial‑services implications of TRU data — a visibility boost for its products but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $95 to $90 (still an Overweight rating) — a modest trim that may cap near‑term upside and reflects cautious valuation or macro sensitivity. JPMorgan Note

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $95 to $90 (still an Overweight rating) — a modest trim that may cap near‑term upside and reflects cautious valuation or macro sensitivity. Negative Sentiment: Public data aggregators show recent insider selling and mixed institutional flows (some large funds trimmed TRU), which can sap sentiment even as fundamentals remain solid. Quiver Summary with Insider/Institutional Data

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE TRU opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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