Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,217 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $72,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,539 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Melius Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here