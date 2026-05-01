Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.28% of SS&C Technologies worth $59,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. National Pension Service grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,765 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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