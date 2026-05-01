Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $102.70 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,923 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 42,718 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for 1.5% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned approximately 0.49% of HubSpot worth $102,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 80.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,913,130.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 362,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,520,640. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.07.

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HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $221.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 254.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $187.45 and a one year high of $682.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $242.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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