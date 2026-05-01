Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,326 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,146 shares of the construction company's stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1,358.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $986.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,076 shares of company stock worth $28,783,569 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several near‑term and full‑year earnings estimates (Q2 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026 and FY2027) and kept an Overweight rating with a $1,150 price objective — the analyst lift to FY2026/FY2027 EPS and the high target increases upside expectations and likely helped push the stock higher. KeyCorp estimate changes (MarketBeat)

KeyCorp raised several near‑term and full‑year earnings estimates (Q2 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026 and FY2027) and kept an Overweight rating with a $1,150 price objective — the analyst lift to FY2026/FY2027 EPS and the high target increases upside expectations and likely helped push the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A from United Rentals’ Q1 earnings call (MSN summary) highlighted revealing management comments on demand trends, pricing, fleet utilization and capex — useful detail that may guide near‑term expectations but contains no single decisive new guidance item. 5 Revealing Analyst Questions From United Rentals’s Q1 Earnings Call

Analyst Q&A from United Rentals’ Q1 earnings call (MSN summary) highlighted revealing management comments on demand trends, pricing, fleet utilization and capex — useful detail that may guide near‑term expectations but contains no single decisive new guidance item. Negative Sentiment: Underlying Q1 results disappointed vs. consensus: EPS and revenue missed estimates, which keeps near‑term performance and margin execution under scrutiny — a reminder that analyst upgrades reflect forward modeling rather than a clean beat from the quarter. Q1 call coverage (MSN)

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $960.54 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $802.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $842.12. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $632.25 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.99 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report).

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