Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company's stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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