Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Raises Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,912 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 58,882 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Danaher were worth $50,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $179.19 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $175.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here