Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,049 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.9% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned approximately 0.17% of Elevance Health worth $128,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the company's stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company's stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ELV opened at $376.39 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $424.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $310.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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