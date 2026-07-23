Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Sells 3,052 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in United Rentals were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company's stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 554 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $1,034.28 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.59 and a 52-week high of $1,143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,045.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $915.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,030.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,210.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Rentals

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United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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