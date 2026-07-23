Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Takes $7.90 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.89.

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Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $103,048.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,481.36. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,532. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.5%

DASH opened at $177.73 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.41.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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