Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,601 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 865,330 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.1% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $79,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 223,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,243,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.73.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of MRVL opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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