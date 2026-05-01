Danske Bank A S Acquires 32,992 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,198 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $106,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.33.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,266,729. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat on EPS (reported $2.65 vs. ~ $2.56 consensus), with automotive and licensing strength helping offset modest revenue weakness; the quarter and commentary were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q2 beat on EPS (reported $2.65 vs. ~ $2.56 consensus), with automotive and licensing strength helping offset modest revenue weakness; the quarter and commentary were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a "large hyperscaler" within the calendar year — investors treated this as a major AI/data‑center growth signal. Read More.

CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a "large hyperscaler" within the calendar year — investors treated this as a major AI/data‑center growth signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised targets and ratings after the report (Benchmark raised its target to $225 with a Buy; multiple firms lifted targets to ~$160), supporting upside expectations from Wall Street. Read More.

Several brokerages raised targets and ratings after the report (Benchmark raised its target to $225 with a Buy; multiple firms lifted targets to ~$160), supporting upside expectations from Wall Street. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue was roughly in line (~$10.6B) but down year‑over‑year; the market is parsing strong per‑share profitability versus a softer top line. Read More.

Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue was roughly in line (~$10.6B) but down year‑over‑year; the market is parsing strong per‑share profitability versus a softer top line. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum favor further upside in the near term (analysts/technicals note potential breakout), which may amplify moves while sentiment remains positive. Read More.

Technicals and momentum favor further upside in the near term (analysts/technicals note potential breakout), which may amplify moves while sentiment remains positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: Q3 EPS guidance (2.10–2.30) and revenue guide ($9.2B–$10.0B) came in below consensus, reflecting memory‑supply constraints — a reason for caution on near‑term growth. Read More.

Guidance disappointed: Q3 EPS guidance (2.10–2.30) and revenue guide ($9.2B–$10.0B) came in below consensus, reflecting memory‑supply constraints — a reason for caution on near‑term growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Not all upgrades are uniformly bullish: JPMorgan set a $160 target with a "neutral" rating (below current levels), and some analysts trimmed FY estimates — showing lingering valuation/near‑term risk. Read More.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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