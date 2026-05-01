Danske Bank A S Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $146,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 464,179 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $207,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $457.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.84 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for ISRG (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), reflecting increased analyst confidence in Intuitive’s multi-year profit trajectory and supporting upside versus consensus.

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for ISRG (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), reflecting increased analyst confidence in Intuitive’s multi-year profit trajectory and supporting upside versus consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 and buyback tailwind — recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management completed a large share repurchase program, which improves EPS and supports shareholder returns. How Strong Q1 2026 Results and Completed Buyback Will Impact Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Investors

Strong Q1 and buyback tailwind — recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management completed a large share repurchase program, which improves EPS and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Director stock sales disclosed — Director Amy L. Ladd executed sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (transactions ~ $463–$473). Scheduled plan sales reduce informational content but can add short-term supply. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Director stock sales disclosed — Director Amy L. Ladd executed sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (transactions ~ $463–$473). Scheduled plan sales reduce informational content but can add short-term supply. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed international trends — analysts flag solid out‑of‑U.S. growth overall but note near‑term pressure in China and procedure delays in Japan that could temper international expansion versus strong U.S. momentum. Is ISRG's International Weakness a Temporary Drag or Structural Risk?

Mixed international trends — analysts flag solid out‑of‑U.S. growth overall but note near‑term pressure in China and procedure delays in Japan that could temper international expansion versus strong U.S. momentum. Negative Sentiment: FDA early alert on certain SureForm stapler reloads refocused investor attention on product safety/regulatory risk; that notice — coupled with recent profit‑taking after the post‑earnings rally — is cited as a proximate cause of near‑term weakness. Intuitive Surgical slips as investors weigh recent FDA stapler notice and post-earnings expectations

FDA early alert on certain SureForm stapler reloads refocused investor attention on product safety/regulatory risk; that notice — coupled with recent profit‑taking after the post‑earnings rally — is cited as a proximate cause of near‑term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Valuation sensitivity — after a sharp post‑earnings run, some analysts trimmed price targets and investors are taking profits, increasing short‑term downside risk despite solid fundamentals.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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