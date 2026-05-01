Danske Bank A S Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,944 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 187,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Danske Bank A S owned 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $257,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board slate, executive pay and the auditor at the April 28 annual meeting — removing a key governance overhang that had weighed on sentiment and reducing uncertainty for investors. Read More.

Shareholders approved the board slate, executive pay and the auditor at the April 28 annual meeting — removing a key governance overhang that had weighed on sentiment and reducing uncertainty for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is partnering with Mastercard to address friction in B2B card payments — a product push that could expand fee revenue and corporate card volumes if adoption scales. Read More.

Wells Fargo is partnering with Mastercard to address friction in B2B card payments — a product push that could expand fee revenue and corporate card volumes if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: With regulatory constraints easing, Wells Fargo is accelerating its planned Wall Street/trading expansion — a strategic shift that can lift non‑interest revenue over time, supporting a more diversified earnings profile. Read More.

With regulatory constraints easing, Wells Fargo is accelerating its planned Wall Street/trading expansion — a strategic shift that can lift non‑interest revenue over time, supporting a more diversified earnings profile. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on WFC from $91 to $86.50 and set a Neutral rating — a modest downtick in analyst optimism that still implies slight upside from current levels but provides little bullish catalyst. Read More.

JPMorgan lowered its price target on WFC from $91 to $86.50 and set a Neutral rating — a modest downtick in analyst optimism that still implies slight upside from current levels but provides little bullish catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data showing softer card spending (daily credit/debit usage roughly flat excluding gas) and concerns about net interest income have analysts questioning near‑term revenue momentum, a headwind for sentiment. Read More.

Data showing softer card spending (daily credit/debit usage roughly flat excluding gas) and concerns about net interest income have analysts questioning near‑term revenue momentum, a headwind for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A recent opinion piece listing reasons to avoid WFC highlights lingering reservations about recent results and execution, which can keep some investors on the sidelines despite positive governance and strategic moves. Read More.

A recent opinion piece listing reasons to avoid WFC highlights lingering reservations about recent results and execution, which can keep some investors on the sidelines despite positive governance and strategic moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Comments from Wells Fargo’s CEO characterizing the U.S. economy in blunt terms may signal caution on loan and card growth ahead, reinforcing macro risk for the bank’s consumer franchise. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.Wells Fargo & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Freedom Capital cut Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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