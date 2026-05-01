Danske Bank A S Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 81,766 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $191,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.49.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $354.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $354.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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