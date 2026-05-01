Danske Bank A S Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $89,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 15,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $4,162,650.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 279,499 shares of company stock worth $70,697,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $281.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $287.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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