Danske Bank A S Has $261.45 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Danske Bank A S increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,980 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $261,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue with strong cross‑border volume and value‑added services, showing durable revenue growth and high margins; conference call/press materials are available for details. Read More.

Q1 beat on EPS and revenue with strong cross‑border volume and value‑added services, showing durable revenue growth and high margins; conference call/press materials are available for details. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company is pushing into “agentic commerce” and AI‑driven payments (Agent Pay, Insight Tokens), positioning Mastercard to capture payments from autonomous software and new commerce flows. Read More.

Company is pushing into “agentic commerce” and AI‑driven payments (Agent Pay, Insight Tokens), positioning Mastercard to capture payments from autonomous software and new commerce flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships broaden product ecosystem — Wizard integrates Mastercard Agent Pay via Stripe, and Mastercard is expanding AI agent and crypto payment rails (extensions with OpenClaw/Lobster.cash, KuCoin tie‑ups), which could open new revenue streams. Read More.

New partnerships broaden product ecosystem — Wizard integrates Mastercard Agent Pay via Stripe, and Mastercard is expanding AI agent and crypto payment rails (extensions with OpenClaw/Lobster.cash, KuCoin tie‑ups), which could open new revenue streams. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and buybacks: BMO initiated with an Outperform and $605 target; Mastercard remains a large share‑buyback name — both are supportive for long‑term EPS per share. Read More.

Analyst support and buybacks: BMO initiated with an Outperform and $605 target; Mastercard remains a large share‑buyback name — both are supportive for long‑term EPS per share. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Small upward revisions to FY estimates from analysts (Erste) reinforce consensus that earnings should keep growing into FY2027. Read More.

Small upward revisions to FY estimates from analysts (Erste) reinforce consensus that earnings should keep growing into FY2027. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric analysis and analyst commentary compare the quarter to Street expectations and last year — useful for modeling but not headline‑moving by itself. Read More.

Deeper metric analysis and analyst commentary compare the quarter to Street expectations and last year — useful for modeling but not headline‑moving by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Context from peers (Visa) shows payments volumes and cross‑border trends are industry‑wide drivers; keep an eye on sector data and macro (travel/inflation) that influence volumes. Read More.

Context from peers (Visa) shows payments volumes and cross‑border trends are industry‑wide drivers; keep an eye on sector data and macro (travel/inflation) that influence volumes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the stock is down today — headlines and some analysts point to near‑term worries (travel headwinds, rising costs, and profit‑taking after a strong run) that can pressure the share price even with solid fundamentals. Read More.

Mastercard Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of MA opened at $504.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $506.73 and its 200-day moving average is $536.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $449.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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