Danske Bank A S Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,236 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $102,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after buying an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,377,000 after buying an additional 601,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10,288.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,624,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,817,000 after buying an additional 375,677 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,084.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.47 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $919.40 and its 200 day moving average is $744.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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