Danske Bank A S Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.18% of Allstate worth $99,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $217.29 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

More Allstate News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allstate reported blockbuster Q1 results — EPS $10.65 vs. consensus ~ $7.5 and revenue of $16.94B, well above expectations; management cited underwriting strength and expense control as drivers. MarketBeat Q1 Summary

Allstate reported blockbuster Q1 results — EPS $10.65 vs. consensus ~ $7.5 and revenue of $16.94B, well above expectations; management cited underwriting strength and expense control as drivers. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting, higher premiums and lower catastrophe losses powered a roughly 202% YoY jump in Q1 earnings — a fundamental improvement in core insurance results that supports higher near-term earnings power. Zacks: Q1 Earnings Beat & Drivers

Underwriting, higher premiums and lower catastrophe losses powered a roughly 202% YoY jump in Q1 earnings — a fundamental improvement in core insurance results that supports higher near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Allstate reported higher profit and cited market-share gains in auto and homeowners lines, signaling competitive momentum that can support premium growth and retention. WSJ: Market Share Gains

Allstate reported higher profit and cited market-share gains in auto and homeowners lines, signaling competitive momentum that can support premium growth and retention. Neutral Sentiment: Company released an official press release and slide deck with full Q1 detail and guidance context — useful for modeling but not new directional news beyond the headline beat. PR Newswire Release

Company released an official press release and slide deck with full Q1 detail and guidance context — useful for modeling but not new directional news beyond the headline beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/metrics write-ups compare Allstate’s key ratios and line-item metrics to estimates and prior-year figures — helpful for longer-term valuation and forecasting but not an immediate market mover. Zacks: Key Metrics Analysis

Analyst/metrics write-ups compare Allstate’s key ratios and line-item metrics to estimates and prior-year figures — helpful for longer-term valuation and forecasting but not an immediate market mover. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that storm / catastrophe volatility remains a risk: questions remain whether auto-book growth can fully offset future storm losses in weaker quarters, adding earnings volatility risk. Investing.com: Catastrophe Risk

Analysts warn that storm / catastrophe volatility remains a risk: questions remain whether auto-book growth can fully offset future storm losses in weaker quarters, adding earnings volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings commentary noted mixed results among peers, highlighting industry-level uncertainty that could pressure sentiment if losses reappear or rate momentum slows. MSN: Peers' Mixed Results

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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