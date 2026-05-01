Danske Bank A S Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Danske Bank A S raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,761 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Management worth $73,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WM stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $232.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $248.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Waste Management's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.67.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 12,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $2,847,055.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,483.52. This represents a 66.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 7,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $1,724,044.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,130. This represents a 32.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,849,115 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings: EPS beat expectations and margins/EBITDA improved as pricing, cost actions and sustainability investments offset volume headwinds — supports upside to profit outlook. Article Title

Q1 earnings: EPS beat expectations and margins/EBITDA improved as pricing, cost actions and sustainability investments offset volume headwinds — supports upside to profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: TD Cowen raised its price target to $275 and maintained a buy rating, signaling strong upside potential and likely contributing to buying interest. Article Title

Analyst bullishness: TD Cowen raised its price target to $275 and maintained a buy rating, signaling strong upside potential and likely contributing to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Barclays raised its target to $270 and kept an overweight rating, adding institutional support for the stock. Article Title

Analyst bullishness: Barclays raised its target to $270 and kept an overweight rating, adding institutional support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Margin / sustainability coverage: Industry reporting highlights WM’s margin expansion and credits recycling and sustainability investments for helping offset lower collection volumes. Article Title

Margin / sustainability coverage: Industry reporting highlights WM’s margin expansion and credits recycling and sustainability investments for helping offset lower collection volumes. Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised its price target modestly to $240 but kept a “sector perform” rating — a small endorsement but not a strong buy signal. Article Title Article Title

RBC raised its price target modestly to $240 but kept a “sector perform” rating — a small endorsement but not a strong buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance: Company updated its fiscal-year guidance with revenue in a $26.4–$26.6B range (roughly in line with consensus), offering limited surprise to estimates.

FY2026 guidance: Company updated its fiscal-year guidance with revenue in a $26.4–$26.6B range (roughly in line with consensus), offering limited surprise to estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Industry trend: A market report projects growth in multi-layer film recycling through 2035, a potential long-term tailwind for recycling-related services but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Industry trend: A market report projects growth in multi-layer film recycling through 2035, a potential long-term tailwind for recycling-related services but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Softer volumes and revenue miss: Revenues were slightly below estimates and collection volumes fell, which caps near-term top-line growth and prompted some cautious commentary. Article Title

Softer volumes and revenue miss: Revenues were slightly below estimates and collection volumes fell, which caps near-term top-line growth and prompted some cautious commentary. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $273 to $268 (remains overweight) — a modest pullback in analyst enthusiasm that could temper upside. Article Title

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $273 to $268 (remains overweight) — a modest pullback in analyst enthusiasm that could temper upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary: Recent pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) frame WM as a durable cash-generator and compounding business, which can support multiple expansion and long-term investor interest. Article Title

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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