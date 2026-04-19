Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Stock Position Raised by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Darling Ingredients worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,776,549 shares of the company's stock worth $240,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,122,104 shares of the company's stock worth $158,119,000 after acquiring an additional 287,665 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,453,940 shares of the company's stock worth $75,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $69,458,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,546,291 shares of the company's stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $57.91 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.56.

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Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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