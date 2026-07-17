Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Darwin Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its Meta Platforms stake by 89.8% in the first quarter, buying 771 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 1,630 shares worth about $933,000.
  • Institutional investors remain heavily invested in Meta, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 79.91% of the company’s stock. Several large holders also reported sizable additions to their positions.
  • Meta’s recent earnings were strong, with EPS of $10.44 beating expectations and revenue rising 33.1% year over year to $56.31 billion. Analysts are mostly bullish, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $830.45.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 76,587.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 105,292,277 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $69,502,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,152,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $132,015,115,000 after buying an additional 7,269,279 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,466,595 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,608,445,000 after buying an additional 4,537,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $59,963,463,000 after buying an additional 4,395,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $835.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $810.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $830.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.83, for a total transaction of $4,769,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,641.62. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total transaction of $5,589,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,978.24. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,503 shares of company stock worth $24,241,859. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $664.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $602.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines