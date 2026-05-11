Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,988 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $200.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.75, a P/E/G ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Datadog Q1 2026 Financial Results

Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Analyst price target hikes

Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. RBC commentary on Datadog

Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Options activity report

Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CTO, general counsel, and a director, sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which may temper enthusiasm for some investors even though the sales were scheduled in advance. SEC filing for insider sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Datadog from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,200. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $215,610.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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