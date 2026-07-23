Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,962 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Datadog were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.0% in the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company's stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,015 shares of the company's stock worth $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total transaction of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $438,552.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $245.77 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $239.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.78, a PEG ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datadog from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Datadog from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.68.

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Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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