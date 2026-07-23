Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 203.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. This trade represents a 45.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $13,868,322.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at $131,142,238.20. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $245.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 646.78, a PEG ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $239.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.23. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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