Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,518 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $222.32 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $224.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 585.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.98.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 885,963 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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