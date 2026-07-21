Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,890 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Datadog worth $46,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.65, a P/E/G ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,439,533 shares of company stock valued at $323,367,430. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research set a $260.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research increased their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.80.

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About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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