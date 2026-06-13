Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,027 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Datadog worth $65,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Benchmark increased their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at $117,869,577.28. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,272,556 shares of company stock worth $252,615,825. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $229.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.02, a P/E/G ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here