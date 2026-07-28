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Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Datadog logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,682 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 662.81, a PEG ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total transaction of $3,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total transaction of $5,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,552.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,376,309 shares of company stock valued at $315,082,602 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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