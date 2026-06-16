Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,976 shares of the company's stock after selling 276,814 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Datadog worth $46,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.41, a PEG ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total value of $3,041,836.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,755,472.59. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,221,989 shares of company stock valued at $247,443,046. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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