Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Datadog worth $56,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This trade represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,533 shares of company stock worth $325,887,030 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.55.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $258.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.78, a PEG ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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