Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,883.30. The trade was a 75.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,272,556 shares of company stock worth $252,615,825. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.02, a P/E/G ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The firm's 50 day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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