Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Stock Holdings Increased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Datadog were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,526 shares of company stock worth $182,246,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.65. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 641.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.69.

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Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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