Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $869,000 in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nova by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Nova

In other Nova news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of Nova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,530.62. The trade was a 17.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total transaction of $781,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,892.64. The trade was a 18.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,066. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVMI

Nova Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $518.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.08. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.73 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nova wasn't on the list.

While Nova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here