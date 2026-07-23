Davis R M Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0%

CAT opened at $889.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $929.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $801.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.46 and a twelve month high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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