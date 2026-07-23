Davis R M Inc. Has $67.53 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $67,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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ASML Trading Up 0.0%

ASML opened at $1,801.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,745.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,518.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 42.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Argus set a $2,100.00 price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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