Davis R M Inc. Purchases 5,580 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

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Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.86 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $362.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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