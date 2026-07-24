Davis R M Inc. Sells 15,235 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,235 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,846,734 shares of the company's stock worth $4,121,027,000 after purchasing an additional 315,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,125,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,157,746,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,917,154 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,322,000 after acquiring an additional 299,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322,198 shares of the company's stock worth $836,216,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.93.

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4%

KMB opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.94. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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