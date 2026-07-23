Davis R M Inc. Sells 20,868 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,390 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 20,868 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $29,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $219.76.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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