Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Nordson were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Nordson by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Nordson Stock Up 0.2%

NDSN stock opened at $292.10 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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