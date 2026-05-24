DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,768 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.33% of DaVita worth $106,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DaVita by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,725 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in DaVita by 1,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 269,081 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 269,015 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 2,905.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220,628 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,842,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DaVita Trading Down 0.1%

DVA stock opened at $198.39 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $202.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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