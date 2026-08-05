DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.18% of DaVita worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,813 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DaVita

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

Positive Sentiment: DaVita reported second-quarter revenue of $3.554 billion and adjusted diluted earnings of $4.02 per share, exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $3.50 billion and $3.88–$4.01 per share, respectively. Earnings increased from $2.95 per share a year earlier. DaVita earnings report

DaVita reported second-quarter revenue of $3.554 billion and adjusted diluted earnings of $4.02 per share, exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $3.50 billion and $3.88–$4.01 per share, respectively. Earnings increased from $2.95 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Operating income reached $579 million, while management cited continued financial progress, patient-outcome improvements and ongoing investment in dialysis innovation. The company also continued aggressive share repurchases, which could support per-share results. DaVita second-quarter 2026 results

Operating income reached $579 million, while management cited continued financial progress, patient-outcome improvements and ongoing investment in dialysis innovation. The company also continued aggressive share repurchases, which could support per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: DaVita maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.10 to $15.20, adjusted operating income guidance of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion and free-cash-flow outlook of $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion. While the range remains above some analyst targets, the lack of an upward revision was viewed as insufficient by investors. DaVita outlook analysis

DaVita maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.10 to $15.20, adjusted operating income guidance of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion and free-cash-flow outlook of $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion. While the range remains above some analyst targets, the lack of an upward revision was viewed as insufficient by investors. Negative Sentiment: U.S. dialysis revenue per treatment declined to $415.87 from $417.59 in the prior quarter because of payer-mix changes and normal fluctuations. General and administrative expense also increased to $331 million from $320 million, raising concerns about near-term margin pressure. DaVita quarterly analysis

U.S. dialysis revenue per treatment declined to $415.87 from $417.59 in the prior quarter because of payer-mix changes and normal fluctuations. General and administrative expense also increased to $331 million from $320 million, raising concerns about near-term margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading data showed no insider purchases and several insider sales, including sales by CEO Javier Rodriguez, while Berkshire Hathaway reduced its position. These transactions may have added to investor caution, although they are not necessarily tied to the quarterly results.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $247.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.14. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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