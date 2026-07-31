DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,610 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of DaVita worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.50.

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DaVita Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $239.19 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $216.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.66. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $244.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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