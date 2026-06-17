DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP LLC Buys New Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,000. IonQ accounts for 2.6% of DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,343,000 after buying an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock worth $402,160,000 after buying an additional 2,663,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074,301 shares of the company's stock worth $361,624,000 after buying an additional 1,452,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,753,000. Finally, Marex Group plc lifted its holdings in IonQ by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after buying an additional 3,296,866 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.69 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

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Trending Headlines about IonQ

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IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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