DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 3,400 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.59 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $957.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $909.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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