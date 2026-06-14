DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company's stock after selling 166,575 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $403.20 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.24 and a 200 day moving average of $291.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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